Breakwell impresses on debut as Cleckheaton seal derby triumph

Cleckheaton gained their first away win in North One East last Saturday as they secured the derby bragging rights with a 30-17 victory over local rivals Morley at Scatcherd Lane.

Second row forwards Ryan Piercy and Malkinson were late withdrawals from the squad, replaced by Matt Wood and Brad Marsden, while recent addition Dale Breakwell made his debut for the club and controlled the game very well.

Morley began well in murky conditions but saw 35 metre penalty attempt sail wide before Cleckheaton clicked into gear and opened the scoring with a fine try by Jack Seddon after good work by Jack Bickerdike and Breakwell and a short pass put him clear to touch down to the left of the posts.

Breakwell added the extras and extended the lead to 10-0 with a simple penalty on 17 minutes after Morley hooker Jacob Percival was shown the yellow card for an offence at the maul.

Morley slowly worked their way into the game and hit back when Finlay White dummied his way through the Cleckheaton defence to score to the right of the posts but missed the conversion.

Cleclheaton responded and a long pass from Breakwell found Daniel Booth in space and the winger was hauled down a yard short of the line.

From the maul, outside centre, Mike Swetman, joined in and crashed over near the corner flag. Breakwell kicked a magnificent conversion from the touchline to put Cleck 17-5 up at the break.

Early in the second half Cleck had prop Paul Turner sin-binned for incorrectly binding with his opposite number.

From the resulting penalty, Morley kicked for touch and secured the lineout with Price crashing over from short range for an unconverted try which reduced the arrears to seven points.

Breakwell’s kicking from hand was excellent throughout and was proving the difference between the teams.

On the hour mark came the try of the game for Cleck, as a swift move down the left and a kick ahead led to Booth winning the race to touchdown. Breakwell kept up his 100 per cent record with the boot, to land another fine conversion and Cleckheaton had a cushion at 24-10.

Both sides were incurring the wrath of the referee and Breakwell kicked his fifth goal of the afternoon after Morley were caught offside.

James Wilson was sin-binned for not retiring at a penalty and after the scrum option was taken, Cleck were driven back and the referee awarded Morley a penalty try.

Morley continued to upset the referee and when Breakwell was about to attempt another kick at goal, a home player spoke out of turn and was duly shown the yellow card.

Breakwell added the goal to stretch the lead and Cleckheaton controlled possession in the final five minutes to secure a first away win.

Breakwell was man-of-the-match with a personal haul of 15 points from six successful kicks, while Seddon worked tirelessly as did replacement Matthew Deighton.

It was an uplifting performance for Cleck who remain in 11th place in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit of Percy Park with a 3pm kick off to allow for the Moorenders’ traditional Christmas pre-match lunch.