Bromley negotiates tricky green to secure HW Parks Merit trophy success

Gerald Bromley won the Heavy Woollen Parks Individual Bowls Merit competition, defeating Diane Halliday 21-10 in the final.

Bromley negotiated a tricky green to claim the prize, with Steve Wainwright and Darren Goodall the losing semi-finalists, with David Sharpe presenting the awards on behalf of the sponsor .

The next Heavy Woollen Parks bowls meeting will be held on October8 at Heckmondwike Cricket and Sports Club, Cemetery Road, with new members welcome.

Callum Wraight (Shrewsbury) and Andy Mitchell (Thornill) were the latest qualifiers in the £5,300 Brighouse Classic sponsored by Damart.

Both players dominated their three qualifying games with Wraight eventually beating Gareth Nicholson (Halifax) 21-8 to qualify and Mitchell defeating David Scott (Silsden) 21-10.

Qualifying continues tomorrow (Friday).

Full draw, Friday, 6.30pm start. Michael McDonnell (Manchester) v David Hodgson (harrogate), Neil Simpson (Shipley) v Roger Crowther (Huddersfield), Greg Smith (West Bromwich) v Andy Webb (Wakefield), Chris Kearns (Stoke) v Scott Tattersley (Lower Hopton), Andrew Sykes (Mirfield) v Jack Hargreaves (Hyde), Jon Edmondson (Pudsey) v John McDonnell (Manchester), Graeme Dytiche (Shipley) v David Walker (Scholes), Elliott McGuiness (West Bromwich) v Paul Mottram (Alverthorpe).

Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Double

Latest qualifiers to intermediate stage.

Thursday August 30: Dan Bodley and Stephen Bodley (Wolverhampton) beat Josh Brown and Mark Allman (Lower Hopton/Littlemoor) 48-44.

Monday September 3: James Grimston and Mike Leach (Blackpool) beat Steven Gilroy and Mark Hughes (Crossgates) 61-57.

A total of 16 past club captains from Hanging Heaton GC competed in the 18 hole stableford competition with Michael Ingham (36 points) leading by one point from four time winner Richard Pollard.

The annual open mixed greensome was won by husband and wife partnership Trevor and Madeleine Armitage, with a remarkable score of 60.5 nett.

n Sue Thomas (handicap 30) won the East Bierley GC Ladies Section Ellison Trophy and EGU Medal with a score of 75 nett from Rita Jowett (28) 79 nett.