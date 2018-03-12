Celtic bounce back in style with terrific away success

Dewsbury Celtic bounced back from their opening day defeat in the National Conference League as they produced an outstanding display to beat Salford City Roosters 34-0 in Division Three last Saturday.

Celtic were edged out 20-14 in their first game away to Eastmoor and were forced to switch their second game to Salford after Kirklees Council sports pitches were again closed last weekend.

The reversed fixture didn’t hinder Celtic as they ran in seven unanswered tries to the delight of new coach Brendan Sheridan.

Paul Foulstone landed a try and kicked three goals, there was a brace apiece for Pat Foulstone and Billy Yarrow, with tries from Anthony Dunford and Liam Walmsley.

Coach Sheridan was delighted with his side’s display and Tweeted: “Great performance from 1-17 and biggest thing to nil a side on their own patch. Defensively and with the ball guys were outstanding #upthecelts.”

Celtic face a third successive away game on Saturday when they travel to Clock Face Miners.

Miners earned a 38-8 victory over Stanley Rangers in their opening game on February 24 and should pose a decent test for the Dewsbury side.