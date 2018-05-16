Celtic produce impressive second half effort to register victory over Stanley

Dewsbury Celtic produced an impressive second half performance to secure a 42-12 victory away to Stanley Rangers in National Conference Division Three last Saturday.

Celtic’s fifth win of the season was enough to move them into the top six but they were made to work hard by lowly Stanley before pulling away after the break.

First half tries from Calum Marriott and Oliver Tobin, both converted by Craig Williamson, helped Stanley into a 12-10 interval lead before Celtic cut loose.

Celtic’s first half replies came from Adam Egan and Anthony Dunford, plus a Will Copley conversion, before they scored 32 unanswered points after the break.

Pat Foulstone produced an impressive second half effort with a try and four goals, while Billy Yarrow crossed for a brace.

Liam Walmsley and Matt Ginnerley also scored in a dominant Celtic display.

Rangers had Jacob Lord sin-binned for dissent before Thomas Halloran went on to seal victory with an eighth Celtic try of the game.

Celtic have the chance to further climb the table when they welcome Barrow Island to Crow Nest Park on Saturday (kick off 2.30pm) with the visitors lying two places and two points above Brendan Sheridan’s men.

n Celtic’s George Senior has been selected for the England Community Lions Under-19s European tour of Serbia in August.

The club will be holding a ‘Nash Got Talent’ fundraising event at the Dewsbury Irish Nash on Saturday June 16 from 7.30pm with tickets available for £5.