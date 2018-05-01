Chalkley brace proves in vain as Sharks handed defeat at home to Skirlaugh

Shaw Cross Sharks slipped to a fifth defeat from six matches in National Conference League Division One last Saturday as they went down 44-24 at home to Skirlaugh.

The visitors only had 16 men but raced into a 34-8 half-time lead before the Sharks attempted to battle back after the break.

Skirlaugh crossed for eight tries in a dominant display through a Mike Johnson brace and further tries from Dave Wilson, Callum King, Harvey Gotts, Matty Harling, Carl Puckering and Connor Myers, plus six Reece Dean goals.

Ryan Chalkley scored two tries and two goals for the Sharks while Thomas Stuckley, Paul March and Joe Halloran also crossed but the Sharks remain second bottom, two points above Bradford Dudley Hill, who have suffered five straight defeats.

The Sharkls will look to bounce back and pick up only their second win of the season when they visit Leigh Miners Rangers on Saturday.

The Sharks A team slipped to a 26-18 defeat away to Featherstone Lions A in Yorkshire Mens League Alliance Division Two last Saturday.

The Sharks had recorded a 52-6 victory over Beverley Academy in their opening game on April 7 but were unable to follow it up with a second success.

Defeat leaves the Sharks fourth in the table with a win and a loss from their two matches ahead of this Saturday’s derby clash against Batley Boys DMR.

The Boys second string have lost their opening three matches, conceding 134 points and scoring 24, so the Sharks will be hoping to put pressure on unbeaten leaders Dewsbury Moor Maroons.

Shaw Cross Sharks Under-10 made a slow start in last Saturday’s match at home to Normanton Knights before fighting back strongly.

Opposition MoM was Francis Appleyard, while parents player was Daanyaal Raja, who also claimed the award for this week’s most improved player after an impressive game.

Coaches award for defence went to Edan Gleadhill, with the all-round performance award going to Ben Tranter on his returned from injury.

Great teamwork and support play came from Liam Littlewood, Teddy Dawson, Seb Jeffers, Bailey Woods, Ellis Peake, Harvey Cavanagh, Alfie Law, Charlie Tilford, Casey Hirst, Ethan Brereton, Finlay Gaal, Harry Lamb and Karsten Glover.

The Sharks travel to Farnley next Saturday.