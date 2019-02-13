Cleckheaton aim to end losing run as York visit Moorend

CLECKHEATON will be aiming to end a five-match losing run in North One East on Saturday when they welcome York to Moorend for another key fixture.

Cleckheaton are firmly in a relegation battle after they slipped to a disappointing 33-5 defeat away to second-bottom West Leeds last Saturday.

That result leaves Cleck just a point above third-bottom Bridlington, while West Leeds have given themselves a real lifeline following their sixth win of the campaign and are now just six points adrift of safety.

West Leeds also have a game in hand on both Cleckheaton and Bridlington and Thiu Barnard’s men must halt their recent poor run when York visit.

York won the home fixture 38-22 back in October and they are just a place above Cleckheaton but six points better off and know victory at Moorend will go a long way to securing their own survival.

Cleckheaton had performed well in the first half at West Leeds and a Jack Seddon try in the corner equalised after an early home effort only for the visitors to trail 8-5 at the break after conceding a penalty.

West Leeds took complete control in the second half with early tries from Alex Hughes and Mark Calderwood putting the hosts 20-5 ahead.

Cleck were unable to make a spell of pressure count and after Wests extended their lead with a penalty, Calderwood nipped over for their bonus point try.

A late George Carpenter effort completed a disappointing afternoon for Cleck as West Leeds earned a fourth straight win over the Moorenders.