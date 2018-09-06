Cleckheaton bid to bounce back in Bees derby

Cleckheaton will aim to bounce back from last week’s disappointing defeat away to Malton and Norton when they play host to Bradford & Bingley in their first home game of the North One East season (kick off 3pm).

Cleckheaton opened the campaign with one of their worst displays in some time as they slipped to a 56-5 defeat away to Malton.

Bingley arrive at Moorend having suffered a 53-33 defeat at home to Scarborough on the opening day, so both local rivals will be seeking a first win.

Malton sprang into a 13-0 lead without Cleckheaton having had any meaningful possession thanks to two penalties either side of their opening try.

Cleckheaton contributed to their own misery having Alex Brown and James Wilson sin binned for unnecessary foul play and Malton took advantage to score two more tries which put them 25-0 ahead at half-time.

Cleckheaton kept Malton at bay for the opening 10 minutes of the second half but unforced handling errors and poor kicking options gifted easy possession to their opposition.

Malton played fast flowing rugby, off-loading the ball in tantalising fashion and broke through Cleckheaton on a number of occasions.

Malton racked up five more tries, four of which were scored before Cleckheaton finally replied with a rolling maul that was driven over from a line-out.

At 49-5 Cleckheaton were dejected and ready for the whistle but to complete their misery, enthusiastic chasing of a kick from Malton and a mishandled bounce saw the home side score their final try between the posts.

Cleckheaton have had a few days to reflect on the result as Thiu Barnard’s men prepare to welcome Bradford & Bingley to Moorend and the derby should give them an ideal opportunity to bounce back.