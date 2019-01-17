Cleckheaton bid to spring derby surprise at Huddersfield YMCA

Cleckheaton make the short trip to Huddersfield YMCA on Saturday aiming to put a dent in their neighbours North One East promotion hopes.

Cleck earned a 27-13 victory over YMCA at Moorend in September but the men from Laund Hill have been on an excellent run of form and are in the hunt for a top two finish.

YMCA go into Saturday’s derby clash lying third in the table but are just a point behind second placed Morpeth.

The Huddersfield side showed their strength last week in pushing leaders Scarborough all the way before they were edged out 13-12 and they will be looking to bounce back when Cleckheaton visit.

The Moorenders will need to improve defensively if they are to challenge the high fliers after they conceded some soft tries in a 33-29 defeat at home to Bridlington last week.

Cleckheaton appeared in control of that game but conceded three tries midway through the second half and despite a late try by Ben Dearing and a last gasp disallowed effort from substitute Ben Etchells, they were edged out.

Defeat leaves Cleckheaton back in 10th place, a point ahead of Pocklington, while third-bottom side Bridlington have closed the gap to two points following victory at Moorend.

With a home game against Morpeth to follow on Saturday week, Cleck will be eager to pick up points to keep above the relegation zone, and a win at YMCA would seal a notable derby double.