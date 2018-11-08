Cleckheaton bid to turn tables on York trip

Cleckheaton face a quick return to Clifton Park as they bid to avenge their recent league defeat in a tasty Yorkshire Cup tie on Saturday.

Thiu Barnard’s men went down 38-22 away to York just a fortnight ago but will look to turn the tables and make cup progress.

York suffered only their third defeat of the season last week when going down 34-24 away to Huddersfield YMCA, a result that really shook things up at the top of North East One.

Four clubs are now level on 33 points at the top of the table, with Morpeth leading the way on points difference from York in second, YMCA and Scarborough in what is turning into a thrilling title race.

At the other end of the table, Cleckheaton drew level on 20 points with Pocklington in the fight against relegation following a hard-fought 20-17 victory at Moorend.

New signing Danny Booth came off the bench and made a big impact for the Moorenders scoring the match clinching try.

Martin Woodhead crossed for his fifth try in the last six games, while winger Alex Brown also scored.

Cleckheaton also survived three spells down to 14 men having seen three players sin-binned during the game but ground out an important win in their battle to beat the drop.