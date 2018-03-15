Cleckheaton boosted by derby victory

Cleckheaton will be looking to build on last week’s derby success away to Huddersfield YMCA when they welcome West Hartlepool to Moorend in North One East on Saturday (kick off 3pm).

An assured second half performance saw Cleck win the John Bower Trophy with a 43-13 victory at Laund Hill, which lifted Thiu Barnard’s side into the top half of the league table.

Vice captain Luke Pearson looks back to his best after returning to action recently and Cleckheaton are playing with renewed confidence.

The Moorenders ran in six tries from Ben Thrower, Jack Bickerdike, Jack Seddon, man-of-the-match Grant Fitzsimmons, James Wilson and Lee Queeley to complete the league double over YMCA.

Cleckheaton have now won back-to-back games following a 27-19 victory over Bradford and Bingley in their previous outing and lie in seventh place.

Cleckheaton will wear their specially commissioned pink kit on Saturday in support of Breast Cancer Research, after the scheduled game against West Hartlepool was postponed due to heavy snow a fortnight ago.

Despite the match being called off, a terrific effort by everyone at the club helped raise over £3,000 for the charity and that can be further boosted by donations at Saturday’s game.