Cleckheaton face four games to survive

Cleckheaton face four games to save themselves from relegation as the North One East campaign enters the final furlong.

The Moorenders lie fourth-bottom in the table, three points above Bridlington and four ahead of West Leeds, who are the other sides involved in the fight for survival.

Last week’s postponed game away to already relegated Consett has been re-arranged for this Saturday as Cleckheaton target only their second win in nine league outings.

Victory in the north east would keep the Moorenders above the drop zone but with Bridlington and West Leeds breathing down their necks, Thiu Barnard’s men can not afford to slip up.

Cleckheaton will also seek to avoid an unwanted league double against a side lying bottom of the table with only four wins all season but who recorded a 39-37 victory at Moorend back in November.

Following the trip to Consett, Cleckheaton face a keen derby against high flying Morley on March 30, with the Maroons lying third in the table and still harbouring hopes of making the promotion play-off spot.

Cleckheaton’s final away game will be at Percy Park on April 6 before they end the campaign at home to Malton and Norton the following week when they hope survival will be assured.