Cleckheaton firm lends support to world champions Birchall Racing

WORLD sidecar champions Birchall Racing have received sponsorship from Cleckheaton firm Volkswagen Van Centre.

Brothers Ben and Tom Birchall sealed their world title success in Croatia in September.

The championship was a defence of the title they won in 2016 and a third success for the pair since 2006.

The van centre, based on Chain Bar Road in Cleckheaton, provided the Isle of Man TT winners with a long wheel base Crafter van to help transport the side cars between races.

Andrew Caygill from Volkswagen Van Centre said: “We were delighted to support Ben and Tom in what proved to be a fantastic season for the Birchall Racing team.

“To win two titles back-to-back in any sport is a terrific achievement and we’re glad we’ve been able to provide some support during their success.

“Both Ben and Tom are model pros and the VW Crafter CR35 Long Wheelbase Panel Van was the perfect vehicle for their needs.

“It has been a pleasure working with them and long may the partnership continue.”

Ben Birchall added: “Both Tom and myself are delighted to be associated with such a high profile company as Volkswagen Van Centre.

“The Crafter supplied to us has been invaluable throughout the last year and we are happy that our relationship is to continue in 2018 when we will be aiming to bring further success to Birchall Racing.”