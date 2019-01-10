Cleckheaton gear up for key game with Bridlington

Cleckheaton will target a fourth win in their last five matches when they welcome Bridlington to Moorend for a key game in North One East on Saturday (kick off 2.15pm).

The Moorenders won all three games in December, including derby victories over Morley and Bradford & Bingley, and produced a brave display when beaten 29-19 at home to league leaders Scarborough in their first game of the new year.

Late tries by Mikey Hayward — his 10th of the season — and winger Danny Booth — his sixth since joining the club — couldn’t prevent a first defeat in four matches for Thiu Barnard’s men.

Fly-half Dale Breakwell kicked three penalty goals in the defeat to table topping Scarborough, while there was a man-of-the-match performance by Mike Swetman.

Cleckheaton lie 10th in the table, five points clear of third-bottom Bridlington, and know victory would put further daylight between themselves and the relegation zone, while also gaining revenge for a 29-22 away defeat back in September.

January could prove a key month for Cleckheaton, who will play three of their four fixtures at Moorend, where they boast an impressive record.

They make the short trip to high flying Huddersfield YMCA on Saturday week, aiming to complete a league double over a side lying second in the table, before entertaining third placed Morpeth on January 26.