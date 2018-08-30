Cleckheaton hit form ahead North One season

Cleckheaton RU go into Saturday’s North One East season opener away to Malton and Norton on the back of two friendly victories.

The Moorenders will be aiming to improve on last season and mount a promotion challenge and they are buoyed by a 31-7 victory away to Bowden followed by last Friday’s 31-26 success over local rivals Old Brods.

Cleckheaton mounted a sustained spell of early pressure and had a period of 40 continuous phases before forcing Brods into a try-line infringement, which resulted in the referee awarding a penalty try.

Josh Plunkett then directed a maul to the line for Cleck’s second try.

Wingers, Mikey Hayward and Alex Brown also got on the scoresheet diving over in opposite corners and Ronan Evans added a couple of conversions as Cleckheaton stormed into a 24-0 lead after 30 minutes.

Brods got a break away try to reward their efforts just before half-time and the sides changed ends at 24-7.

Cleck coach Thiu Barnard and Brods counterpart Ollie Akroyd — a former Moorend favourite —made plenty of changes to give their whole squad a run out.

Brods came out with renewed determination and went on to score two tries, narrowing Cleck’s lead to 24-21.

A neat step from Kieron Downs saw him score and Evans added the conversion to ensure Cleckheaton would record back-to-back pre-season wins despite Brods crossing again from the final play of the match

Cleckheaton hold their junior rugby registration on Sunday with all ages having a training session at the club pitch at Moorend from 10am.

The club runs teams from Under-6s through to Under-18s for boys and girls. Further details are available from Hannah Curley curleyhannah@aol.com or 07986 875603.