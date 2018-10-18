Cleckheaton put long unbeaten home record on line as West Leeds visit

Cleckheaton put their proud long unbeaten home record on the line when they welcome West Leeds to fortress Moorend in North East One on Saturday.

Cleckheaton have not been beaten at home since February and have won both fixtures at Moorend this season.

On the road is a different story as Cleck have suffered four defeats, their latest a 34-19 loss at Morpeth last Saturday.

Morpeth started well and led after five minutes when a break down the right led to a try for winger Stevenson, converted by Boldy.

Cleckheaton replied when a maul, following a line-out, rumbled towards the try line but was taken to ground short.

The ball was recycled by scrum-half Bickerdike and quick hands by Dearing and Swetman put full-back Wilson Over. Swetman converted to level.

Boldy crossed for Morpeth’s second try after 30 minutes and on the stroke of half-time, scrum-half Eliott increased the lead with a blind side move close to the line as the home side led 19-7.

Cleckheaton had to shuffle the pack after injuries to Carley and Barnard, while replacement prop Jackson was sin-binned for tackling a player without the ball, and the penalty saw Morpeth 22-7 ahead, followed by the bonus point try from Jardine, while Cleck were still down to 14 men.

Cleckheaton grabbed a second try when substitute Woodhead was pushed over the line but Swetman’s conversion hit a post.

Morpeth sealed victory when Jardine’s smart kick saw flanker Craigs pick up to score between the posts.

Cleckheaton battled and won a scrum against the head from which Crowther powered over for a try. Dearing converted, with Swetman off the field due to a calf injury, which will keep him out of this week’s game but time ran out and the Moorenders came away with nothing.