Cleckheaton raise £3,000 for charity

Cleckheaton chairman Neil Gillan has praised the club’s terrific effort for ensuring last weekend’s breast cancer charity fundraiser went ahead.

A group of hardy volunteers attempted to clear the Moorend pitch of snow last Friday but their efforts proved in vain as the scheduled North One East clash against West Hartlepool was postponed.

There were fears that months of planning would be spoilt but the club pulled out all the stops to ensure the other planned events on Saturday went ahead and over £3,000 was raised in aid of breast cancer awareness.

Gillan said: “The Beast from the East claimed our game against West Hartlepool, which will now be played on March 17.

“In spite of the snow, the ladies’ lunch still went ahead and was a fantastic event.

“Bev Fletcher organised a great turnout as well as assisting with the kitchen duties, along with Brit Fletcher and Megan Greenwood, while thanks also go to curry master, Steve Fletcher.

“Everyone involved deserves a big thanks and a great event raised over £3,000, despite the rugby being called off.”

First team player coach Thiu Barnard, Matt Piper and former Cleckheaton and current Huddersfield back rower Richard Piper had their heads and beards shaved to further boost the fundraising total.

Cleckheaton’s specially made pink kit will now be worn when they face West Hartlepool in a fortnight’s time.

Gillan added: “We would also like to thank our kit and event sponsors Arriva Coach and Bus, Frasar Industrial Supplies, Northern Game Feeds, Andy Sheridan and our main sponsor VW, along with Hub26, David Collins and others who donated auction and raffle prizes.

“Everyone dug deep to achieve a total to be proud of and we hope to do it all again next year.”

Cleckheaton now turn their attentions to this Saturday’s North One East derby away to Huddersfield YMCA.

The Moorenders will look to register back-to-back wins for the first time in 2018 following their 27-19 victory over Bradford & Bingley a fortnight ago.

The game also counts as the second leg of the John Bower Trophy match between the sides.

Cleckheaton won 31-13 at Moorend in November and YMCA need to overturn an 18-point swing to retain the trophy.