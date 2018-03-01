Cleckheaton ready to paint town pink

CLECKHEATON RU Club are keeping their fingers crossed that this week’s bad weather won’t curtail their planed charity fundraiser to coincide with the visit of West Hartlepool in North East One on Saturday.

Months of planning has gone into the event as Cleckheaton stage a breast cancer awareness day.

The team have had a specially commissioned pink and white hooped shirt made for the occasion and even the club’s website has changed to pink to mark the occasion.

However, with heavy snow and freezing temperatures hitting the district this week, Cleckheaton have declared a pitch inspection for Saturday at 9am in an attempt to prevent unnecessary travelling for the West Hartlepool contingent.

It would be a huge shame if the game is postponed as the club are due to stage a ladies lunch prior to kick off, while all three Cleckheaton sides are scheduled to play at home, with fundraising planned to go on into the evening.

There will be a collection at the match and it will be followed by raffles, games and an auction of players for the evening, with all money raised going towards the worthwhile cause.

Thiu Barnard’s men ended a seven-match losing run when they defeated Bradford and Bingley last week and with West Hartlepool lying below them in the table, the Moorenders are hoping to build on that momentum and register back-to-back wins.

Mikey Hayward has recovered from a hamstring injury which saw him miss last week’s game and takes his place on the replacements bench.

Selected Sides

1stXV v West Hartlepool, kick off 3pm, meet 1.30pm: James Wilson, Grant Fitszimmons, Mike Swetman, Matt Piper, Brad Marsden, Ronan Evans, Jack Bickerdike, Paul Turner, Ben Thrower, Andy Piper, Luke Pearson, Thiu Barnard, Joey Carley, Josh Plunkett, Jack Seddon. Replacements: Mike Hayward, Niall Jackson, Matt Wood.

Kestrels v Driffield, kick off 3pm, meet 1.30pm: from: Andy Porritt, Bailey Smith, Ben Etchells, Charlie McGovern, Craig Blackburn, Drew Clark, Elliot Hallas, Elliot Sheard, Joe Roberts, Josh Clough, Lewis Beasty, Niall Jackson, Ollie Clark, Rob Lowe, Will Denham.

3rdXV v Old Crossleyans, kick off 3pm, meet 2pm: Dave Howsen, Alex Bailey, Josef Windle, Nick Lazenby, Jake Grinsdale, Antony Hobson, Keiran Baldry, Max Blakely, Andy Brown, Andy Womersley, Danny Howe, Lyndon Ashley, Scott Hartley, Adam Clough, Josh Blackhall. Replacements: Andy Tilby Baxter, Phil Manning, Danny McGuigan, Bob Thornton, Harry Sutcliffe.