Cleckheaton’s survival lies in own hands

Cleckheaton require a single point from their final game of the season at home to Malton and Norton on Saturday to ensure they avoid relegation from North One East.

The Moorenders were unable to follow up their terrific derby victory over Morley the previous week with another success as they went down 50-36 in their final away game at Percy Park last Saturday.

Cleckheaton did at least return from the north east with a bonus point and that keeps them four ahead of third-bottom side Bridlington going into the final round of matches.

Bridlington gave themselves a glimmer of hope of avoiding the drop with a 28-17 victory over Bradford and Bingley and they must secure a bonus points win in their final game against Pocklington and hope Malton and Norton can do them a huge favour by winning handsomely at Moorend.

The lead changed hands seven times in an entertaining contest at Percy Park with Cleckheaton going into the break 22-17 ahead.

However, Park took an early second half lead and although Cleck scored again to lead 29-24, the home side added four further tries to secure victory.

Survival is very much in Cleckheaton’s own hands and they will be hoping to celebrate come the final whistle with a barbecue and band planned to bring the curtain down on the campaign.