Cleckheaton show heart in defeat to Morpeth

Jack Seddon forced his way over to be awarded an early penalty try but his efforts were not enough to prevent Cleckheaton slipping to a fourth straight defeat against Morpeth last Saturday. Picture: Allan McKenzie
Jack Seddon forced his way over to be awarded an early penalty try but his efforts were not enough to prevent Cleckheaton slipping to a fourth straight defeat against Morpeth last Saturday. Picture: Allan McKenzie

Cleckheaton slipped to a fourth successive defeat in North One East last Saturday as they went down 24-18 at home to promotion chasing Morpeth.

Three of those defeats have come against sides in the top three and once again Cleckheaton produced a determined effort but it wasn’t quite enough and defeat leaves them just a point above third-bottom Bridlington.

Cleck are not in action this weekend but face a key game when they return with a trip to second-bottom West Leeds on February 9.

Cleckheaton started brightly against Morpeth and took the lead when Matt Piper took play deep inside the visitors 22 from a line-out.

Jack Seddon took a quick tap penalty and forced his way over the line, where a penalty try was awarded.

Man-of-the-match Mikey Hayward made a terrific break down the left and a long pass from Dale Breakwell found Danny Booth with the speedy winger crossing for a fine unconverted try.

Morpeth hit back and the power of their scrum shunted Cleckheaton backwards and when it collapsed twice, Paul Turner was sin-binned and 18 year old Henry Iwanejko took up the mantle at prop.

With the Cleck down to 14 men Morpeth scrum half Steve Irving crashed over for a try, which Hornby converted.

Morpeth then took the lead as a great run by flanker Ollie Dynan was supported by Johnny Ward to cross at the side of the posts and Hornby converted as the visitors led 14-12 at half-time.

Horny extended Morpeth’s lead with a 57th minute penalty and they grabbed a third try as Cole burst through some indifferent tackling.

The ball came loose and was kicked to the in-goal area and centre James Philipps got his hand to it to score. Hornby converted.

Breakwell replied with two penalties to reduce the deficit to six points and secure a bonus point.

Morpeth’s Tony Moody was sin-binned for a high tackle but although Cleckheaton pounded away with commendable determination Morpeth held on for victory.