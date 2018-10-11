Cleckheaton target first away success at Morpeth

Cleckheaton will target a first away win of the season when they travel to North One East high fliers Morpeth on Saturday.

The Moorenders head into the game refreshed following a week off but will be aiming to build on their impressive 27-13 derby victory over Huddersfield YMCA a fortnight ago.

Cleckheaton have won both matches at home this season, where they boast a long unbeaten run stretching back to the beginning of February, but have lost three on the road.

Morpeth have made an excellent start to the season, winning four of their opening five matches, and head into the game just a point behind joint leaders York and Bridlington.

Cleckheaton overcame early set backs against YMCA last time out as they recovered from falling 8-0 down to secure a bonus points win.

Jack Seddon led the way with a brace of tries, while Martin Woodhead also crossed before Mikey Haywood’s late score ensured Cleckheaton a try bonus point.

Thiu Barnard’s team follow up their tough trip to Morpeth with a home game against second-bottom side West Leeds on October 20 when they bid to extend their impressive home record before ending the month with a trip to joint leaders York as they look to climb from ninth place in the table.