Cleckheaton Under-10s produce season’s best display to overcome Baildon

CLECKHEATON Under-10s produced one of their best displays of the season as clinical finishing helped them record victory in an evenly fought contest at home to Baildon last Sunday.

Baildon scored the first try after some excellent and strong running saw them break through the Cleckheaton defence.

The Moorend youngsters quickly bounced back and replied to level with the first of several weaving tries from player of the match William Wilkinson.

Resolute defending from 100 per cent effort winner Connor Holden and Alec Manby, along with excellent counter rucking from William Nicholson, who turned over the ball on several occasions, allowed them to apply further pressure on Baildon’s defensive line.

Angled interchange passing between Sam Nolan and Declan Wilson was excellent and created space for Alfie Davison to finish off one of the best moves of the match with another try, which helped Cleckheaton into a 5-3 lead at the break.

Cleckheaton extended their lead in the second half following a fantastic arced run from Thomas King.

Baildon, however, bounced back with some excellent offloads which led to a couple of second half tries.

Both sets of forwards impressed, while Cleck’s George Nelson grew in confidence as the game went on.

Cleckheaton were defensively organised and passed the ball in open play to keep the possession alive in comparison to previous games and they went on to secure an impressive 10-5 victory.

It was an excellent game to watch and both teams played with a fantastic attitude and sportsmanship.

Cleckheaton Under-10s welcome new players, both boys and girls, interested in taking up rugby.

No previous experience is needed and all levels of ability are welcomed.

Training is on Wednesdays between 6pm to 7pm and matches are played on Sundays.

Further information about the junior section is available from Hannah Curley on 07986 875603.