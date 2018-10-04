Cleckheaton win derby to maintain fine home record

Cleckheaton surged to a 27-13 victory over Huddersfield YMCA and maintained their winning run at Moorend, where they haven’t lost since the beginning of February.

Cleckheaton turned on the style in the second half to see off local rivals YMCA after a strong defensive effort in the first 40 minutes.

Cleckheaton captain Matt Piper and Tom Austin joined Josh Plunkett on the injured list, Paul Turner was suspended and Brad Marsden was unavailable.

Niall Jackson came in at prop, player coach Thiu Barnard started at six, Hayward moved to centre with Mobbs and Thrower were on the bench.

YMCA put the home side under early pressure which resulted in a fourth minute penalty goal from Gavin Stead.

Stead hit the post with a second penalty attempt but Cleck knocked on trying to clear their line and the resulting scrum led to an opening try wide on the right to put YMCA 8-0 up.

Mikey Haywood made a great break down the middle but he was tackled short before a Cleckheaton scrum was well controlled by Jack Seddon who picked up to score.

Stead missed another penalty at the end of the half when Barnard was penalised for a shoulder charge on YMCA lock Ed Black and got a yellow card and an injury which ruled him out of the rest of the game.

On 49 minutes, Seddon peeled off a line-out and powered over for his second try and Swetman added a towering conversion from the right touchline to put Cleckheaton 12-8 ahead.

The big Cleckheaton pack powered forward and gave YMCA a torrid time.

Winger Martin Woodhead joined the push and was rewarded for his effort when he grounded the ball. Swetman kicked the conversion and extended Cleck’s lead with a penalty after YMCA had a player yellow carded for not releasing.

YMCA added a second try following concerted attacks down the right wing but Cleckheaton responded when a sublime chip ahead by Swetman was gathered by Hayward who stepped inside to score the bonus point try and seal a deserved victory.