Cleckheaton work hard but slip to defeat on Scarborough trip

Cleckheaton suffered a second away defeat in North One East as they went down 26-19 at Scarborough, their first of consecutive trips to the east coast.

Cleckheaton were buoyed following their derby win over Bradford and Bingley the previous week but were forced into four changes from that side.

Niall Jackson replaced Tim Mobbs, Josh Plunkett and Brad Marsden were unavailable and were replaced by Tom Austin with James Crowther moving to flanker.

Scarborough kicked off and Cleckheaton hadn’t got their hands on the ball when hooker Dawson carved his way over the line for the opening try, converted by Ratcliffe, as the visitors were 7-0 down after just two minutes.

After a couple of ruck phases , the ball was moved left and Mike Swetman powered over for a try which he converted to level the scores at 7-7.

Cleckheaton were awarded a penalty 35 metres out soon after but the kick went wide.

Scarborough regained the lead with a move down the left which resulted in Ratcliffe crossing for a good try which he converted to put them 14-7 ahead after 25 minutes.

Cleckheaton equalised with a similar move to the left where full-back James Wilson crossed and Swetman converted.

In first half stoppage time, Scarborough worked space on the left wing and an inside pass gave a try to second row Aaron Wilson, Ratcliffe added the conversion as the home side took a 21-14 lead into the interval.

Early in the second half Seddon was replaced by Barnard due to injury and Evans replaced Woodhead on the wing.

Cleckheaton applied a lot of pressure in the next 20 minutes, a Dearing counter attack up the left wing was supported by Wilson and Carley who was stopped short of the line.

The ball was recycled and Evans gave a scoring pass to Keiron Downs, who crashed over near the corner flag.

Swetman hit the upright with the conversion attempt.

Trailing 21-19, Cleckheaton applied even more pressure only to lose the ball deep in Scarborough territory.

As the ball was cleared down field, James Wilson carried the ball over the touchline and trying to prevent a quick line out threw the ball away and was penalised for his action.

With time running out, Scarborough went through several phases and eventually livewire hooker Dawson crossed for his second try, the conversion was missed but Scarborough had earned a bonus point win.

Cleckheaton picked up a losing bonus point for their efforts and face another tough game on the east coast at Bridlington on Saturday.