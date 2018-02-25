Cleckheaton youngsters return to action in derby double header with Morley

Cleckheaton Under-9s returned to action following a lengthy lay-off when they welcomed Morley to Moorend for two matches.

It has been a tough season for the youngsters, with many training sessions and games cancelled due to poor weather and pitch conditions.

Cleckheaton started slowly and quickly found themselves trailing as Morley ran in two early tries.

Cleckheaton always looked dangerous on attack and they produced some neat handling and strong running, which led to tries from Jenson Senior and Evie Lockwood as they drew level.

Morley looked well organised and their consistent pressure led to some wide running that caught out the Cleck defence as the visitors ran out 6-4 winners.

The Cleckheaton team re-grouped and got ready to go again.

There was real determination from all the Cleckheaton players in the second match and it proved a much closer contest, with end to end rugby.

Samuel Hemmingway picked up the 100 per cent effort award for giving his all in attack and defence.

Issac Prouse and Freddy McElveen both broke through Morley’s strong defence and added to the Cleck score.

However, every Cleckheaton try was being matched by Morley.

More determined running came from William McIntosh as the Cleck team threw everything at Morley.

Stanley Piper also managed to halt Morley on several occasions with some superb tackling as he earned the player of the match trophy and the match ended in a hard fought 5-5 stalemate.

The team are hoping for some kinder weather to allow them to work on tackling skills ahead of their next match.

Cleckheaton RUFC have junior and youth teams for girls and boys from Under-7s through to Under-18s, with training held on Wednesday evenings.

The club welcome new players at any point in the season regardless of experience or ability and anyone requiring further information should contact Andy Clark on 07703 177115