Daniels and Lee lead the way in Hanging Heaton golf captain’s prize

Hanging Heaton Golf Club held their Captain’s Prize, hosted by Chris Fletcher, which attracted 90 entries.

The top 16 golfers after 18 holes of the medal competition held over the weekend of July 20 and 21, qualified for the second round on July 24.

Alan Danlels (17) and Richard Lee (17) led the field each on 68, with Nigel Clough (9) and Judith Brooke (31) both on 69 just one behind.

Club captain Fletcher took 52 Hanging Heaton members to Slaley Hall GC last Saturday for the 18 hole fourball betterball Fred Ellis Shield.

Winners were Joe Ratcliffe and Sam Wilcock with 40 points.

Last Sunday saw the 18 hole club fourball which was won by Mick Foster and John Wilcock with a score of 42 points.

The Hanging Heaton Lady Captain’s Day, hosted by Judith Brooke, saw an 18 hole medal competition held on Sunday July 14.

The winner was Faye Williams 71 nett from runner-up Gillian Littlewood 73.

Junior section winner was Alex Croft with 42 points ahead of runner-up Isaac Murray 41and third placed Millie Wilson 40.