Depleted Sharks suffer heavy defeat on trip to promotion chasing Lions

Shaw Cross Sharks suffered a 72-16 defeat away to Featherstone Lions, who booked a spot in the National Conference Division One play-offs.

The Lions led 46-6 at half-time but credit was due to a gutsy Shaw Cross side that travelled with just 13 men and never gave up.

Lions captain Ian Jackson led the scoring with 28 points courtesy of two tries and 10 goals while Gaz Gale, Dean Gamble and Gaz Williamson crossed for a brace of tries apiece.

Jack Ellam, Tom Wandless, Jake Perkins, Sam Millard and Scott Glassell also crossed the line while the gallant Sharks posted tries by Ben Lyles, Marcus Stocks and Alex Whittaker, plus two Paul March goals.

Scott Glassell opened the scoring with Jackson converting.

Jackson scorched through for a solo try which he converted before Scott Glassell sent Millard through for a try which Jackson improved.

Millard’s break led to Gale coasting over the line and Jackson’s fourth goal made it 24-0.

Dean Gamble powered over for a try converted by Jackson and Tom Wandless was next to score.

Shaw Cross hit back after a Lions mistake led to Stocks pouncing for a try which March converted but a fine Scott Glassell ball saw Williamson race away before sending Gale over for his second try.

Jackson tagged on the extras and kicked another goal following Gamble’s second try to make it 46-6 at half-time.

The Sharks had a spell of pressure at the start of the second half but solid defence kept them at bay.

Teenager Jack Ellam went over for his first senior try and Williamson then galloped over before Shaw Cross hit back with Whittaker’s try.

Jake Perkins backed up Danny Gilbert’s break to go over the line and Jackson then ghosted through the Cross defence and he landed both goals.

Lyles intercepted a pass and sprinted 70 metres for a brilliant Sharks try which March improved.

Williamson finished off the scoring with his second try as he smashed his way over, Jackson adding the extras to round off the scoring at 72-16.