Dewsbury boxer Akbar impresses for England

Dewsbury Boxer Amaar Akbar represented the England select team in Poland.

The 19-year-old, who boxers out of the Warrior Breed Gym, is already two time National Champion at junior level and five times Yorkshire Champion and relished the chance to represent England abroad.

Akbar produced a strong dominant performance to secure a convincing points decision in his opponent’s home town.

Dewsbury-born Akbar is a former Mirfield Free Grammar School student, who also spent time at Bradford College.

He was proud to represent his country and his home town as he has earned success at regional and national level in his short career, which has now seen him selected for an assessment with a view to being selected for Team GB.

Earlier this year, Akbar reached the England Boxing National Amateur Championships.

Although Akbar eventually lost in the final to Sam Noakes, of Kent, his progression to the finals in his first year in senior competition, and just four years after taking up the sport, captured the attention of national selectors.

Akbar beat the number one seed, Isaac Milburn, on his way to the finals, which were held in Manchester.

Akbar is already part of the England Talent Squad and is boxing again on November 28 against team Scotland when he will be seeking further success at international level.