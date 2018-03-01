Dewsbury Celtic edged out in season opener at Eastmoor

Dewsbury Celtic suffered a 20-14 defeat away to Eastmoor Dragons in their opening National Conference League Division Three game of the season last Saturday.

Joe Burns opened the scoring with an unconverted try, with Adrian Mulcahy also crossing as the hosts took an early advantage.

Celtic were inspired by player-coach Danny Thomas as they replied to Eastmoor’s bright start with a try and a goal by Paul Foulstone to trail only 8-6.

However, Eastmoor hit a purple patch as star of the show Mulcahy added a further two tries to complete his hat-trick and kicked three goals to put his side in control at 20-6 as the game entered the final quarter.

Thomas led the fightback with a 60th minute try and Dunford gave Celtic real hope when he crossed to reduce the arrears to six points but the Dragons held on for victory.

Celtic play their first home game on Saturday when league newcomers Beverley are the visitors to Crow Nest Park.

Shaw Cross Sharks and Thornhill Trojans are geared up for their Division One campaigns, which begin on March 10.

Thornhill have used the National Cup and Challenge Cup as their pre-season preparations, while Shaw Cross defeated Dewsbury Celtic 20-10 two weeks ago.

Shaw Cross Sharks begin with a trip to Ince Rose Bridge, while Thornhill visit Oulton Raiders in their opening game.