Dewsbury Celtic fight back to seal fourth straight victory over Heworth

Dewsbury Celtic produced a terrific fight back to earn a 22-12 victory over Heworth in National Conference Division Three last Saturday.

It was a fourth straight win for Celtic and a fifth in their opening seven matches as they moved level on 10 points at the top with Leigh East and Waterhead Warriors.

The Celtic support in Crow Nest Park must have feared their side’s recent winning run was in jeopardy when tries from Liam Watling and Billy Sturdy, both converted by George Elliott, put Heworth in control.

Celtic stormed back after the break, scoring 22 unanswered points courtesy of a Billy Yarrow brace, tries by Anthony Dunford and Danny Thomas, and three Charlie Heaton goals.

Celtic entertain Oldham St Annes on Saturday looking to maintain their fine form.