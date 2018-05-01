Dewsbury Celtic seal fourth straight home win

Dewsbury Celtic maintained their impressive run of form with a fourth straight win in National Conference League Division Three as they edged out Millom 24-22 in a cracking contest in Crow Nest Park last Saturday.

Unfortunately, Celtic have had two league points deducted after playing an unregistered player during a recent fixture and they lie seventh in the table, with six points from their opening six matches.

Liam Walmsley, George Senior, Danny Thomas, James Walker and Danny Crabtree were the Celtic try scorers.

Crabtree and Will Copley also kicked a goal apiece as they edged to victory.

Ethan Kelly had a mixed day for Millom as he scored a try but was also sin-binned for a late challenge.

Ricky Donaghue, Lee Postlethwaite and Dane Kelly were Millom’s other try scorers, while Postlethwaite kicked three goals but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.

Celtic target a fifth straight home win when they entertain Beverley this Saturday (2.30pm).

Celtic’s A team saw their Yorkshire Men’s League fixture postponed for the second successive week.

They will finally look to begin their Division Five campaign with a trip to St Joseph’s this Saturday with the home side having won their opening fixture 42-30.