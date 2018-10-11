Dewsbury Moor duo Beevers and Roche to represent England

Dewsbury Rugby League players Caitlin Beevers and Georgia Roche will realise their childhood dreams later this month when they represent the England’s Women’s team in France.

The Dewsbury Moor pair have both been included in England’s 20-strong squad to face France in Carcassonne on Saturday October 27.

It caps a whirlwind few months for 16-year-old Beevers, who made her debut for Leeds Rhinos in April.

That came on the back of making a huge impression when representing St John Fisher in the Year 10 and Year 11 Girls Champions Schools Finals over the past two years.

Beevers was also player of the match and scored a try when Dewsbury Moor lost narrowly to Wigan St Patricks in the Women’s Winter League Cup final in April.

Having signed for the Rhinos women’s team, Beevers also scored in the Women’s Challenge Cup final win against Castleford Tigers.

She went on to become the first female match official to referee the Year 7 Boys Champion Schools Final at Wembley before the Challenge Cup Final in August.

A delighted Beevers Tweeted: “After playing since six years old I have always dreamt of playing for England.

“I am absolutely over the moon to announce that I have been selected for England and going to this year’s tour to France. Congratulations to all the other girls selected.”

Among the 10 uncapped players England head coach Craig Richards has selected is Beevers’ Moor teammate Roche.

She has also had a fantastic season with Castleford Tigers by winning the inaugural Woman of Steel award, having also played a key role in helping Dewsbury Moor reach the winter league final at Featherstone.

A third Dewsbury Moor player, Katie Hepworth, was originally also picked in the England squad but was forced to withdraw due to work commitments.

Dewsbury Moor Girls coordinator Steve Weston is proud to see two of the club’s junior products selected for the England Women’s team.

He said: “There is a bright future for girls rugby and we are now looking at the next crop of youngsters coming through.

“We have girls in our Under-14s team who could be just as talented as Caitlin and Georgia and the team has got a good chance of challenging for the top four in Division One this season.”

Training for the Dewsbury Moor Women’s team is held on Tuesdays between 8pm to 9pm on the 3G pitches at St John Fisher School with new players welcome.