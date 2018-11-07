Dewsbury Moor Ladies edged out by Stanningley in first home game

Dewsbury Moor were edged out 24-16 by Stanningley in their opening home game of the Women’s RL Association Premier Division last Sunday.

Moor — who won promotion last season — had overcome local rivals Thornhill Trojans women 32-24 in their opening game the previous week but work and university commitments meant they were low on numbers for the visit of Stanningley.

Despite tries from Izzy Bibby, Katy Tordoff and Amy Brinkley, plus two Caroline Johnson goals, it was Stanningley who took the points in a closely fought contest.

Dewsbury Moor travel Huddersfield St Joes Women this Sunday for their third game in the top flight with the home side having also one win and one defeat from their opening two games.