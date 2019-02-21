Dhesi fires hat-trick in impressive Batley win

Batley Ladies earned an impressive 5-0 win away to Horsforth in Yorkshire Hockey Association Division Four North last Saturday.

Batley travelled to Horsforth with a small team and no substitutes but were determined to avenge a 6-0 defeat in the first half of the season.

Horsforth had speed on their side, especially down the right, but Batley were keen to break down any attacks.

Horsforth started with some quick attacks but Mel Neal and the Batley defence were solid and didn’t let them through.

Batley were fast on the counter attack and were making short sharp passes around the Horsforth players.

A cross from Gail Culshaw was fired in by Rach Dhesi for the opening goal.

The momentum continued in Batley’s favour with a string of attacks and another cross from Sarah Fretwell was slotted home by Kim Sharples.

Horsforth’s counter attacks were still being shut down by the Batley defence with Krystal Hemmingway keeping the speedy forwards at bay.

Batley added a third goal before half-time when another cross into the circle was deflected in by Dhesi.

Batley were determined to keep the pressure on after the break and added to their tally when Dhesi completed her hat-trick as Batley extended their advantage to 4-0.

Batley’s final goal was helped across the line by Jo Forbes as they completed an impressive 5-0 away win.

Batley are on the road again this week when they travel to York.