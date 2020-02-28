Enthusiastic Spen runners produce fine displays at National Cross Country

Enthusiastic runners from Spen AC competed in the National Cross Country races in Nottingham last Saturday.

Poppy Henson was the first to tackle the challenging course finishing 109th of over 350 runners in the Under-13 Girls race.

It was a very creditable performance as Poppy has only just turned 11 and will get two more opportunities to compete in the Under-13s age category.

Natasha Geere was first Spen Senior Woman home in 337th place followed by Sara Wallace 356th and Angela Hall 452nd.

Nearly 700 runners finished behind Ian Wilson who placed 1048th in the senior men’s race.

Spen athletes had another successful Sheffield Festival Indoor Open, which was held at the end of January.

This popular event is fast becoming the ‘must do’ competition for track and field athletes seeking a quality warm up for major indoor competitions.

Over 520 athletes from all over the UK attended, which saw 305 personal best performances recorded on the day.

Millie Rhodes won gold in both the Under-11 Girls 60m (9.57s) and 200m (32.68s), while Imogen Atkinson won silver in the Under-13 Girls 1500m, with a ranked PB of 5:44.9.

Imogen Atkinson then went on to competed in Under-13 Girls 200m, where she finished 11th, while Edward Atkinson ran in the Under-11 Boys 60m and 200m, finishing sixth and fifth respectively.

Reuben Byfield won bronze in the Under-15 Boys long jump, with a distance of 4.95m.

Edward Atkinson was fourth in the U11 Boys long jump, Imogen Atkinson seventh in the U13 Girls long jump and Millie Rhodes sixth in the U11 Girls long jump.

The Scottish Indoor Championships were held in the Emirates Arena, Glasgow, when Olivia Reah won a bronze medal in the Senior Women’s triple jump, with a distance of 11.65m with gold going to Nony Mordi (Fife AC) and Carolyn Harvey (Ayr Seaforth AC) taking silver.

Spen AC’s annual general meeting takes place in the Princess Mary Stadium pavilion on Friday March 6 at 7.30pm.