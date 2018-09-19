French scoops player of year after Sharks edged out in final game of season

Brandon French was named Shaw Cross Sharks player of the season at their presentation evening following last Saturday’s final game against Ince Rose Bridge.

There was a full house at the senior presentation, which was organised by open age chairman Mick Turner.

French scooped player of the year, with Matthew Tebb named players’ player of the year.

Back of the year was Nathan Wright, forward of the year went to Marcus Stocks, while Rob Stephenson was named and clubman of the year.

The Sharks A team, who featured in the Yorkshire Men’s League, saw Owen Lumb named player of the year and Ben Ripley players’ player.

Sharks Under-18s awards saw Callum Burden claim man-of-steel and Dan Cass spectators player.

Tennison Neagle took the players player award and Levon Heaps collected the coaches award.

Team coaches Paul March, Danny Flowers and Matt Cawthron each gave a review of their season and were thanked by Mr Turner.

The Sharks were edged out 26-24 in their final National Conference League Division One game of the season in a meeting of the two teams relegated.

The Sharks led 24-20 late in the game but Rose Bridge snatched victory with a Peter Valentine try on 77 minutes which Brad Smith converted.

The Sharks had also led 18-10 at the break before falling 20-18 behind in a lively end to end contest.

Andy Tillotson scored to edge the Sharks ahead and player coach Paul March kicked his fourth conversion before Ince Rose Bridge struck late to snatch victory.

Richard Whiteman, Dec Naughton and Michael Quinn had crossed in the first half for the hosts while Ince’s reply involved tries by Smith, Danny Cassidy (two) and Valentine.

Speaking after the game, March said: “It was an even contest and maybe it should have been a draw, but they got it and we just have to regroup.

“We have got a lot of young lads, picking from 24, so it was good of everyone who committed.”