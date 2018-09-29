Glynn seals golf double on memorable weekend

Matt Glynn beat Scott Colquhoun in a thrilling Singles Knock-out Final at Hanging Heaton Golf Club last Saturday.

Colquhoun (handicap six) was one up going in to the 17th hole and had a putt to win the match which he was unable to make.

Glynn, who also has a handicap of six, holed his longer putt to square the match.

It remained level after the 18th hole and Glynn won on the first extra hole to win the Hanging Heaton Cup.

It was a superb winning weekend for Glynn as he followed up by also securing the Fourball Knock-out Final on Sunday.

Glynn teamed up with Sam Tyrell (handicap 12) as they defeated Dave Chatwood (12) and Lindsey Wright (22) by three and two to win the Len Wright Trophy.

The winner of the East Bierley Golf Club Ladies Section Stableford Final was Eileen Craig (handicap 31).

Her score of 30 points was enough to edge Jane Middlebrook (29) 28 points into the runners-up spot.