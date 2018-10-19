Greenwood to take charge at Dewsbury

Lee Greenwood will be the man to lead Dewsbury Rams into the 2019 season.

The former Gloucestershire All Golds coach will fill the role that was left vacant by Neil Kelly, who stepped down at the end of the 2018 season.

Greenwood, a former England international, overcame competition from a number of applicants to land the post.

The 38-year-old is a former rugby league professional and began his playing career with Sheffield before moving to Halifax.

The new Rams chief also had spells with London, Huddersfied, Leigh and Batley, where he ended his professional career.

After retiring, Greenwood had a short spell with NCL side Siddal.

In 2014 he was appointed as the head coach of the All Golds, where he spent four years before leaving the club after they withdrew from League One.

He has spent the past year coaching at the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy.