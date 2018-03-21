Hanging Heaton battle out draw against Pennine League title rivals Underbank

Hanging Heaton maintained their unbeaten run in Pennine League Division Two West when they fought out an 8-8 draw against title rivals Underbank Rangers on the 4G pitch at Dewsbury Rams last Saturday.

It was only the second time this season, Heaton have failed to win but they stand on the brink of claiming the title as third placed Greetland Allrounders are now the only team who can catch them.

On a bitterly cold afternoon, which saw the second half played out in blizzard conditions, all four tries came in the first 40 minutes.

Jake Green and Danny Hainsworth were the Hanging Heaton scorers but Underbank also replied with two unconverted tries in the first half.

In difficult conditions, neither side were able to add conversions and it remained 8-8 at half-time, although the home side felt aggrieved at having a try chalked off just before the interval.

William Brooke appeared to have pounced on a ball in the in-goal area but the referee ruled it had gone dead.

Anthony Fallas and Tom Brooke produced stand out performances for the league leaders but, as the conditions worsened in the second half, neither side were able to add to their score and at the full-time whistle they settled for a share of the spoils.

The sides are due to meet again on Saturday in the Pennine League Cup semi-final, while Hanging Heaton need just one win from their remaining three league games to be crowned champions.

Last week’s Yorkshire Men’s League Forty20 Cup games were decimated by the weather.

Local teams will be hoping for better fortunes this weekend when Batley Boys host Allerton Bywater, Birstall Victoria meet York Acorn, Dewsbury Celtic travel to Crigglestone and Dewsbury Moor host Beverley Academy.