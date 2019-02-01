Hard work pays off as KBW host successful home boxing show

KBW Boxing Club hosted another of their popular shows last Saturday with the fighters on display producing some entertaining bouts.

Club coaches worked hard to put additional bouts in place after a number of boxers pulled out but it was another action packed night of entertainment.

Amaan Shockat made his KBW debut in a skills bout against Jorelle Campbell (Sedbergh BC) to kick start the evening.

Oathy Varey (Sharpestyle BC) defeated Oathy Varey (Sharpestyle BC) on a unanimous decision in minors bout, weighing in at 30kg.

Alfie Rourke (Rourkeys Gym) met Charlie Walters (Hull BC) in a 32kg bout, which was fought at a fast pace.

Rourke dominated the first round but Walters fought back to take the second before the Rourkeys boxer edged an evenly contested final session to win on a split decision.

Two local boxers met in the next bout as Mohammad Esah, of Purge BC in Batley, faced Lyran Walker, fighting out of the Birstall based Training Cave gym.

Both boxers were well supported, which created a competitive atmosphere.

Esah showed excellent counter punching skills as Walker initiated his attacks but the Purge man defended and came back with challenging shots.

Walker was making it a competitive bout but Esah had the upper hand throughout and won by unanimous decision.

In a schoolboys bout of 33kg Zain Hanif (Purge BA) took on Paddy Smith, from the Pheonix ABC in Nottingham.

Smith had set a high pace which he maintained throughout the bout.

Hanif tried his best to match Smith making the bout an evenly fought contest but it was the Nottingham boxer who won by a split decision.

Daniel Salihovic (St Pauls BA) and Freddie Phillips (Training Cave) showcased a very tightly fought contest at 39kg.

After initially making a good start to the first round, Phillips allowed Salihovic back into the bout and he celebrated victory via a split decision.

Abraham Khan (Metro BC) set a high pace from the opening bell of his 40kg bout against Tommy Lee as he caught the Laisterdyke boxer off guard.

Lee had come to grips with Khan’s movement by the second round but it was the Metro boxer earned victory by split decision.

The bout before the interval saw Shamil Islam (Blackburn Cobras) face Nelson Birchall (Sharpestyle BC).

Islam initiated the opening attack which saw Birchall box on the back foot.

Birchall began to find his rhythm in the second, landing some eye catching punches.

Islam was the busier fighter in the third and won by a split decision.

During the interval, guest of the night WBO European champion Darren Tetley, was introduced and invited into the ring to display his belt and talk about his success.

The 17-0 Bradford based boxer, wanted to attend the show and support the charity event as the Savile Town club were raising funds for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, in which nearly 20 million people are on the brink of starvation.

The boxing resumed with KBW’s Lewis Benson was taking on Patrick Coleman (Rourkeys Gym) having previously met at the Hull Box Cup.

Coleman made a fast start to the bout before Lewis tried to engage with his opponent in the second only for Coleman to maintain the upper hand.

The third round saw Coleman take charge and repeat his success at the Hull Box Cup as he was awarded the winner via a unanimous decision.

Zayaan Ahmed (Purge BA) faced Francis Donnelly (Sharpstyle ABC) in a junior bout at 48kg.

After making a strong start Ahmed was caught off guard by Donnelly which saw him take the first round.

Ahmed came out and took control of the second round but Donnelly boxed a smart fight and followed instructions from his corner to win via split decision.

The final bout of the evening was between Danny Kelly (KBW) and Zaid Din (Karmand Centre ABC).

This bout lived up to expectations in an action packed first round both boxers landed some heavy and catching blows.

Kelly’s attack to the body was impressive which saw Din slow down.

Kelly produced a strong right hand left hook combination which saw the referee give Din a standing eight count.

Kelly rolled a left hook from Din and caught him flush with his own hook producing the first knock down.

Kelly stried to maintain his attack but the round ended.

Kelly try to force a stoppage in the third but in doing so displayed fatigue and Din tried to battle back.

Kelly set up his attacks which resulted in the referee administering another standing eight count and although he was unable to force the stoppage, Kelly was given the bout by a unanimous decision.