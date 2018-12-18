Heavy Woollen quartet set for intriguing Challenge Cup clashes

Batley Boys, Dewsbury Moor, Shaw Cross Sharks and Thornhill Trojans will all compete in the Challenge Cup in 2019.

Batley Boys made their competition bow last season when they reached the third round and they are again admitted after winning the Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division.

The Boys have been paired away to East Leeds in a tough first round tie, which is scheduled to take place over the weekend of January 26 and 27.

Dewsbury Moor will make a return to the competition and have a tasty home tie against Humberside outfit Skirlaugh.

Thornhill will be involved in one of the ties of the first round as they travel to National Conference Premier Division champions Hunslet Club Parkside.

The South Leeds outfit should be geared up for that tie as they have also entered the re-formed Yorkshire Cup against sides from the Betfred Championship and League One, which takes place in early January.

Shaw Cross will face a home tie against Haydock as they bid to progress.

Red Star Belgrade will launch their first Challenge Cup adventure in Cumbria after being drawn away to Millom.

The Serbian champions have entered for the first time with the draw made at Headingley last Friday and was conducted by Bradford Bulls and former Batley coach John Kear and the Leeds Rhinos women’s captain Lois Forsell.

Irish amateurs Longhorns were handed a trip to Castleford Lock Lane, Edinburgh Eagles will travel to Normanton Knights and Welsh side Torfaen Tigers have been drawn away to Distington.

The RAF face a trip to North Herts Crusaders, with West Hull facing a long trip to Portsmouth to play the Royal Navy.

The 26 ties will be played on the weekend of January 26-27, with one to be screened live on BBC Sport through their digital channels, and another on the RFL’s Our League app.

Championship sides Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs enter the competition at the fourth round stage, with the 12 Super League clubs joining in the fifth and sixth rounds.

The Challenge Cup Final at Wembley is on August 24.

Challenge Cup First Round draw (ties to be played January 26-27): Kells v Rochdale Mayfield; Orrell St James v Underbank Rangers; West Bowling v Hammersmith Hills Hoists; Dewsbury Moor v Skirlaugh; East Leeds v Batley Boys; Wigan St Judes v Crosfields; Bentley v The Army; Royal Navy v West Hull; Leigh Miners Rangers v Oulton Raiders; Wallsend Eagles v GB Police; Drighlington v All Golds (Gloucestershire); Leigh East v Wigan St Patricks; Distington v Torfaen Tigers; Castleford Lock Lane v Longhorns (Ireland); Shaw Cross Sharks v Haydock; Ovenden v Woolston Rovers; Hunslet Warriors v Featherstone Lions; York Acorn v Beverley; Normanton Knights v Edinburgh Eagles; Bradford Dudley Hill v Milford Marlins; North Herts Crusaders v RAF; Millom v Red Star Belgrade; Clock Face Miners v Siddal; Hunslet Club Parkside v Thornhill Trojans; Thatto Heath v Stanningley; London Chargers v Wath Brow Hornets.