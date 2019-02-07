Heavy Woollen set for pre-tour friendly clash

The Heavy Woollen ARL Under-23s will take on British Asian Rugby League (BARA) at Dewsbury Moor this Sunday, kick off noon.

The match will act as a warm-up game for the Heavy Woollen’s tour to Athens next month and will help raise awareness of the Moonlight trust.

Heavy Woollen ARL squad to tour Athens

A casino Athens tour fundraiser will follow in the Dewsbury Moor club starting at 4.30pm, with tickets available from any of the touring squad or direct from Dewsbury Moor.

A race night fundraiser will also be held at the Crown pub, Leeds Road, next Friday (February 16) starting at 7pm.

An 18-man Under-23s squad has been selected for the tour to Greece where the Heavy Woollen will play an Athens Select team on Friday March 15.

The tour will be led by former Dewsbury Moor coach Allan Samme, with support from Jimmy Hooley, of Batley Boys, and Dewsbury Celtic’s Danny Lee.

Seven local clubs have players selected in the squad, including the district’s five National Conference representatives.

There are five players from Dewsbury Moor, four from Dewsbury Celtic, three from Shaw Cross Sharks, two apiece from Thornhill Trojans and Batley Boys with Birstall Victoria and Ossett Trinity having one each.

The HWARL have also thanked tour sponsors Clark Rothwell at CR Central Heating & Gas Services, Priestleys Sports Bar in Birstall and AVC Digital.