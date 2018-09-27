Indiscipline proves costly in Cleckheaton away defeat

Cleckheaton fell to another defeat on the east coast at Bridlington where poor discipline and missed opportunities saw them lose 29-22 in North One East last Saturday.

Bridlington had the visitors under extreme pressure in the early stages as Cleckheaton conceded three early penalties.

A driving maul was successfully guided over Cleckheaton’s try line and prop forward Webb was awarded the score, converted by Robinson.

Cleckheaton got a foothold in the Bridlington half and following a catch and drive at the line-out, flanker Brad Marsden scored an unconverted try wide on the right.

Cleckheaton had James Wilson sin-binned after 24 minutes and Robinson kicked the penalty goal.

Bridlington extended their lead with another try after 28 minutes when Michael Risdale saw a gap in the defence to go over and Robinson again added the conversion.

Shortly before half-time Morrison added a third Bridlington try after Bickerdike was penalised and shown a yellow card as the Moorenders went into the break 22-5 down.

Coach Thiu Barnard read the riot act at half-time but soon after the re-start Thompson picked up the ball from a scrum and spun out of a tackle to score unopposed between the posts. Robinson added the easy goal to extend Brid’s lead to 29-5.

Matt Piper and Andy Piper were replaced soon after by Woodhead and Jackson and when Cleck managed to retain possession, they played some attractive rugby and following a 20 metre driving maul, Tom Austin crashed over the line to reduce the arrears to 29-10.

A skirmish resulted in Bridlington full-back Davies being sin-binned and Cleck prop Turner was shown a red card.

Cleckheaton improved in the final 20 minutes with 14 men, Mike Swetman crossed for an unconverted try wide on the right to take the score to 29-15.

Cleckheaton then created an overlap for Martin Woodhead to score and Swetman converted to close the gap to 29-22.

The outstanding Joey Carley was awarded Cleckheaton’s man-of-the-match and to add to his tackling effort also put Hayward into space, but he was stopped short of the line.

With time running out Swetman tried to kick to the corner but put the ball touch in goal.

When play restarted Downs, Dearing and Hayward combined but the ball was lost and the final whistle blew.

Cleckheaton picked up a try bonus and a losing bonus point from the game, but the poor discipline is causing concern.

Cleckheaton entertain high flying Huddersfield YMCA at Moorend in a tasty local derby on Saturday.

Selected Sides (kick off 3pm)

1stXV v YMCA: James Wilson, Keiron Downs, Mikey Hayward, Mike Swetman, Martin Wooodhead, Ben Dearing, Jack Bickerdike, Niall Jackson, James Crowther, Andy Piper, Ryan Piercy, Josh Malkinson, Thiu Barnard, Joey Carley, Jack Seddon. Reps: Ronan Evans, Tim Mobbs, Ben Thrower.

3rdXV at Old Crossleyans: Dave Howsen, Alex Bailey, Josef Windle, Nick Lazenby, Jake Grinsdale, Antony Hobson, Keiran Baldry, Danny McGuigan, Andy Brown, Andy Womersley, Bob Thornton, Lyndon Ashley, Scott Hartley, Adam Clough, Josh Blackhall. Reps: A Tilby Baxter, Phil Manning,