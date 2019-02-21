Injuries force Cleckheaton to concede Yorkshire Cup tie

Cleckheaton have been forced to withdraw from this Saturday’s scheduled Yorkshire Cup clash against Wharfedale due to injuries.

Instead, the fit players will train on Saturday morning and will then have a team building session, as they focus on six crucial remaining North One East League games.

Cleckheaton slipped to a sixth straight defeat last Saturday when they were left to rue missed chances when losing 24-20 at home to York, a result which leaves them just two points above the relegation zone.

Cleckheaton had beaten York in the Yorkshire Cup but were forced into several changes with Paul Turner, Niall Jackson and Brad Marsden all unavailable and scrum half Jack Bickerdike out with a rib injury as Ollie Depledge stepped in after more than two years out of the game.

Strong defence by the Moorenders kept the pacey York backs at bay in the early stages and a Dale Breakwell penalty put Cleck ahead.

York scored the first try after 30 minutes when prop Rutherford burrowed under the tackle of Josh Plunkett after good ball retention and Jon Dawes added the conversion.

York scored again before Cleckheaton next touched the ball as scrum half Atkin made a break on his own 10 and ran 40 metres before sending Dawes over next to the posts and the conversion put the visitors 14-3 ahead.

Ben Thrower replaced Iwanjenko, while Ben Dearing came off the bench after Cleck lost winger Danny Booth to a head injury.

Man-of-the-match Mike Hayward was having a fine game for home team, making some determined runs and was a handful for the York defence.

Hooker Joey Carley supported a break by Mike Swetman and Matt Piper down the left to score a try converted by Breakwell, who reduced the arrears to 14-13 with a 49th minute penalty.

York flanker Lewis Hannibal was sin-binned for back chat but Cleck couldn’t make a numerical advantage pay and York scored an unconverted try via Luke Stockton and having been restored to full strength, they added a bonus point try through Toby Atkin.

York were again reduced to 14 men and from the penalty scrum, the visitors were powered backwards, resulting in the referee awarding a penalty try to make it 24-20.

York were hanging on when another of their players was sent to the sin-bin and from a scrum close to York’s line, Jack Seddon picked up and threw a pass but the chance for the winning score went begging.