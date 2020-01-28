Jordanian Abu-Rezeq returns to defend unbeaten record at Dewsbury 10K

Five times winner Mohammed Abu-Rezeq will attempt to regain the Dewsbury 10K title this Sunday.

The Jordanian athlete missed out on entry for last year’s race but now returns to defend his unbeaten record on the course.

Last year’s winner Chris Parr (Morpeth) is likely to be the biggest danger to Abu-Rezeq (Altrincham) as both seek to beat the 30 minute mark.

Other likely contenders for the prizes are Marc Brown (Salford), Joe Sagar (Spenborough) who was runner-up last year, and Ethiopian Paralympic athlete Wondiye Fikru Indelbu (Leeds City), while Mark Holden of the host club Dewsbury Road Runners will be looking to set a club record for the race.

In the women’s race the leading contenders are defending champion Julie Briscoe (Wakefield), Lucy-Erin Hunter (Darlington) and Alice Leake (Leeds City) with Georgina Weston (Rotherham), Rebecca Winter (Ackworth) and Tracy Millmore (Birtley) also looking to get among the prize winners.

A field of 2,300 have entered the race which starts on Dewsbury Ring Road at 9am and goes along Bradford Road through Batley to Birstall Smithies, returning along the same route.

The race is sponsored by SMK Sports Elland, Disken & Co Solicitors and Kirklees Active Leisure (Dewsbury Sports Centre), with water supplied by Shepley Spring (Ice Valley).

The benefitting charity is Kirkwood Hospice and several runners have charity places and are running for the hospice.

Entries have closed and there are no entries on the day, while there is expected to be disruption for motorists for the duration of the race with road closures in place.

The first runners are expected to finish at about 9.30am with the final competitors anticipated back at around 10.30am.

Bradford Road will be closed to vehicles between Birstall Smithies and Dewsbury for the duration of the event.

Drivers are strongly advised to plan ahead to avoid routes which either cross or use Bradford Road.

There will also be disruption to bus services during Sunday morning.