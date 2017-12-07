KBW’s Kelly produces fine display to register second straight stoppage win

KBW boxer Danny Kelly recorded a second successive stoppage win in his second amateur fight.

Kelly only took up boxing earlier this year after initially joining KBW to keep fit but he has made an impressive start to his amateur career.

After impressing in his first bout with a knock out victory, Kelly was again in fine form as he faced Aaron Canton, of Bracebridge ABC, at the Hospital Club in Lincoln in his second bout in as many months.

Canton came out for the first round behind a solid jab and was looking to keep Kelly at bay but with some impressive head movement, the Dewsbury man was able to make Canton miss and close the distance.

Kelly countered Canton’s jab with a solid right hand followed by a left hook, which had his opponent hurt.

Kelly took his assault to Canton’s body which saw the Bracebridge boxer take a knee and the referee administrator a count.

Knowing that he had his opponent hurt, Kelly kept up his attack which saw him land another solid right hand.

This time the referee stepped in to give Canton a standing eight count.

Kelly continued the onslaught as he upped the tempo at the start of the second round and looked to force an early stoppage.

Canton was mainly on the back foot trying to escape the barrage of punches that were coming his way.

Canton was trying his best, but Kelly relentless pressure was to much.

Kelly managed to trap Canton on the ropes and land some heavy clean blows to both head and body, which again left his opponent in trouble.

At this point the referee stepped in and rescued Canton from further punishment and stopped the contest as Kelly recorded a second successive stoppage win and he hopes to be back in action before Christmas.