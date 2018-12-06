Kelly earns impressive points win on road as KBW plan for Dewsbury show

KBW boxer Danny Kelly became the latest Dewsbury fighter to earn victory on the road when he overcame Kameel Case of the Tigers Gym in Leeds last Thursday.

It was the third week in a row, where the thriving Dewsbury based boxing club had a man fighting on an away show.

Kelly and Case put on an action packed fight and both came out for the first round wanting to engage and establish their foothold in the bout.

Case was throwing some nice combinations, but they were mainly being blocked by Kelly.

Southpaw Kelly was proving difficult to hit as Case struggled to find his range in the early stages but once he did, the Leeds man let his punches go.

After an even first round, Kelly got behind his jab and started to dictate the pace and control his opponent.

Every time Case tried to step in with his shots, he would walk straight into Kelly’s left hand.

Case was trying to close the gap, but Kelly kept disciplined and boxed to instructions.

Kelly won the second round and after a close first session, Case came out for the third trying his best to get Kelly to brawl rather than box.

Kelly kept his opponent at long range landing the cleaner, crisper shots.

Case was trying to cut the ring off and trap Kelly against the ropes.

Case landed a backhand left hook combination that drew blood from Kelly’s nose but it proved too late as Kelly closed the fight out and was awarded the bout via a unanimous decision.

Kelly’s success comes on the back of KBW gym mates Tauseef Sulieman and Saad Zaman recording split decision wins on shows in Sheffield.

Sulieman defeated Issac Burgan, from the Ingles Gym, in a 64KG bout at the Shiregreen WMC, while Zaman overcame Sheffield City ABC boxer Sam Linley at 70KG.

Kelly faces a quick turnaround as he will be out again at KBW’s home show, along with Sulieman and Zaman, which is being held at the Orchid Banqueting Hall in Dewsbury on December 15.

The show is in aid of the Yemen Crisis and tickets are now available from the gym.