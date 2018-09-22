Lower Hopton pair reach Old Bank finals

Lower Hopton pair Graeme Wilson and Robert Hitchen beat Ashley Tattersley and Wayne Moseley (Lower Hopton/Lockwood Con) 57-54 in the Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Doubles bowls competition on Monday night.

Wilson and Hitchen are the first qualifiers to the semi-final and finals night which will be held on Monday October 1.

Darren Plenderleith and Craig Barker (Tamworth) beat Chris Mordue and Liam Griffin (Pudsey/Lower Hopton ) 58-44 in last Thursday’s final qualiftying round.

Plenderleith and Barker take the last place in the intermediate stages on Thursday September 27.

The final night of the Brighouse Classic sponsored by Damart takes place on Saturday evening, 5.30pm start.

Sixteen players chase the £1,000 first prize and there is a repeat of the 2018 All-England final as Chris Mordue (Pudsey) takes on Wayne Ditchfield (Eccleston) in the opening round.

Previous winners Callum Wraight (Shrewsbury) and Simon Coupe are also in the quality line-up including Thornhill’s Andy Mitchell.

Draw: Callum Wraight (Shrewsbury) v Tom Gasson (Hove Edge), Andy Mitchell (Thornhill) v Ben Stapleton (Rochdale), Greg Smith (Birmingham) v Tommy Johnstone (Poynton), Chris Mordue (Pudsey) v Wayne Ditchfield (Eccleston), Elliot McGuinness (Birmingham) v Gerald Merry (Tarporley), Ashley Daykin (Huddersfield) v Stuart King (Bradford), Stuart Mort (Preston) v Jonny Wood (Crossgates), Carl Fielding (Birmingham) v Simon Coupe (Preston)