Maroons are in buoyant mood as ahead of new Conference season

Dewsbury Moor maintained their impressive pre-season form as they defeated Dudley Hill 24-6 in their final warm-up match ahead of this Saturday’s National Conference League Division Two opener at home to West Bowling (ko 2.30pm)

Coach James Delaney was full of praise for the troops along with his fellow coaching staff of Lee Hatfield, James Eatherley and Dereck Ineson, who have all worked hard to get the team in great shape for the new season.

The Maroons will also run an Alliance team this season and boast an impressive 55 senior players signed on for 2018.

There will be a double header at Heckmondwike Road on Saturday as the Moor Alliance team take on Beverley in the Yorkshire Men’s League Forty20 Cup (2pm).

Entry is £2.50 per adult, which includes a matchday programme, with concessions and children Under-16 free.

Moor had won 12 successive games at the end of last season as they surged into the Conference Division Two play-offs and went on to secure promotion.

They have warmed up for the new campaign with impressive wins over Dewsbury Celtic and Ince Rose Bridge before defeating Dudley Hill last week.

Only one of last week’s 17-man squad was over the age of 22 and it the young Maroons had to withstand a physical encounter against the big Dudley Hill side.

However, Moor took the lead after 10 minutes when prop Cameron Bruce took the ball towards the line, drew the defence and offloaded for fellow prop Conner Gavaghan, to spin and crash over for a try next to the posts which Aiden Ineson converted.

Moor pressed again and the ball was moved neatly to the right and a long pass by Tom Kaye missed out two players and winger Jacob Flathers dived in the corner.

Ineson landed the touchline conversion as the Maroons led 12-0 at half-time.

Dudley Hill began the second half brightly but although they dominated the early stages, Moor forwards Bruce, Samme, AJ Boardman, Horn and Foster held firm and repelled everything the visitors could muster.

Moor extended their lead on the hour as the impressive Dom Horn fended off strong defence to barge over from close range after good play by Kaye, Adamson and Ineson, who landed his third goal for an 18-0 lead.

Dudley Hill hit back with a converted try of their own following more pressure but Tom Kaye capped a great personal performance with a try and Ineson converted to ensure Moor head into the new season in confident mood.

Man-of-the-match was young half-back Aiden Ineson, who showed great courage against a robust Dudley Hill side.

Fellow half-back Kaye supported, while there were strong performances by the Moor forwards, including Brad Foster.

There were first team debuts from 19-year-olds Alex Hollingsworth and Jake Bardell, with fellow 19-year-old Brad Samme making the bench after standing out in the earlier Alliance team fixture.

The Maroons Alliance side earned a 28-0 victory over Batley Boys DMR in their second pre-season friendly.

Barnstorming running from Josh Beverley earned man-of-the-match, while strong games from Bobby Canavan, Dean Arundal and Brad Samme supported his efforts.