Maroons maintain pressure on leaders after securing fifth win

Dewsbury Moor emerged victorious from their toughest test to date as they defeated Wigan St Judes 14-12 to maintain their challenge near the top of National Conference Division Two last Saturday.

Moor had to rely on their healthy squad, with five first team regulars missing, a couple of debuts were given and more impressively, the Maroons fielded a team all under the age of 22 apart from one player.

Moor broke the deadlock after 25 minutes when swift hands to the right created space for winger Jacob Flathers dive in the corner. Aiden Ineson was just short with the conversion.

A real ding dong ensued in the middle of the park with big hit ups and tackles in abundance from both teams with Cameron Bruce and James Samme leading the way much to the delight of the 300-plus strong crowd.

Wigan hit back in the 37th minute as a set play saw them finally open up the defence to score out wide, and an impressive touchline conversion put them 6-4 ahead.

Moor forced the error from the kick-off and dissent by Wigan saw the Maroons awarded a penalty 40 metres out which Ineson stroked sweetly between the posts to level the game at half-time.

Strong running by Croisdale and Harrington dented the Wigan defence but the game remained level until 15 minutes from time, when another Ineson penalty edged Moor ahead.

St Judes hit back with five minutes remaining as smart play saw them muscle over from close range to edge them 12-8 ahead and seemingly win the match.

This young Moor team are resilient and didn’t stop fighting.

A high kick by Ineson was cleanly caught by the Jude’s full-back by the posts but the chasing Luke Adamson dislodged the ball in a cracking tackle and it was scooped up by Foster, who fed a short pass back inside to Adamson to dive over and Ineson’s conversion edged Moor ahead with a minute to go.

St Judes had one more set but when a high kick was cleanly collected by young winger Brad Samme the game was over.

Man-of-the-match went to Ineson with Croisdale collecting sponsors MoM, while the Moor pack earned plaudits with debutant John Bowness having a solid stint and Archie Bruce and Bradley Foster leading the tackle count and effort awards.

Victory leaves Moor third in Division Two with 10 points from six games, level with Askam and two behind leaders Stanningley with games in hand on both as they take a break from action this week.

Moor’s second team travel to Huddersfield Underbank aiming to extend their unbeaten run in Yorkshire Men’s League Alliance Division Two.