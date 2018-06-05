Maroons sweep aside Dockers to maintain promotion challenge

Dewsbury Moor swept aside Hull Dockers to register a 52-10 victory which maintains their challenge neat the top of National Conference Division Two.

Moor have been hit by injuries and work commitments in recent weeks but were back at full strength and clicked into gear with their best performance of the season to overcome a Dockers side who were hoping to put pressure on the top three going into last Saturday’s clash.

Moor were well led by second row Brad Adams, who produced a man-of-the-match display capped by a try.

The Maroons made a blistering start and led 32-4 at half-time.

Aiden Ineson contributed two tries and six goals in an excellent display, while George Croisdale also bagged a brace.

Other home tries went to Toby Richardson, Brad Samme, Luke Adamson, Archie Bruce, Adams and Jacob Flathers in a terrific all-round effort.

The Dockers had to be content with touchdowns for Joe Hill and Jon McCloud, one of which Sam Walsh converted.

Victory leaves Moor second in the table, two points behind Stanningley with a game in hand and they travel to West Bowling on Saturday.

Dewsbury Celtic produced an excellent display but were beaten 16-0 away to Woolston, although the final scoreline was harsh on Brendan Sheridan’s men.

It proved a tense encounter in a meeting of sides eager to force their way into the Division Three promotion frame.

Tom Woodward opened the scoring with the only try of the first half after 10 minutes.

Defences remained on top for the majority of the game and it remained 4-0 until the 69th minute when Niall Toher grabbed Woolston’s second try, which Lewis Hoarty improved to give them breathing space.

Liam Walmsley had an impressive game for Celtic but they saw any lingering hopes ended when Harry Files bustled over after 77 minutes, with Hoarty again converting to seal victory which moves them within a point of their opponents.

Celtic are in sixth place but are just three points behind fourth placed Eastmoor and they travel to lowly Gateshead Storm on Saturday.

Celtic will go in search of a seventh win of the season against a side who have lost eight of their nine matches.